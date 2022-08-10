Jamaica to plant 6,000 trees for Jamaica 60

To mark Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) in partnership with the Forestry Department, is to plant 6,000 trees across the island.

The project will get under way on August 31, with an official launch and symbolic tree planting at the Amity Hall Agro Park in St. Catherine.

The 6,000 seedlings, including fruit, timber, and ornamental trees, will be provided by the Forestry Department, and planted by the AIC team at the agro parks and production zones across the country.

- Advertisement -

The move will also contribute to the National Tree Planting Initiative launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, with a target of three million trees in three years. As of March 2022, more than a million trees have been planted/distributed in support of that initiative, said the AIC.

AIC chief executive officer, Dr. Al Powell, said “the objective is to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of our country’s Independence as well as to support the National Tree Planting initiative. [We have] a passion for agricultural investments, including investments in orchard and tree crops”.

Conservator of Forests and chief executive officer of the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, said that “tree planting is about investing in our future. We must continue to ensure that we make the necessary investments to safeguard our environment for future generations. We welcome this partnership as one of our activities to celebrate Jamaica’s 60”.

The AIC is the agribusiness investment facilitation arm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The Forestry Department is the Government’s lead agency in the protection and conservation of the island’s forest resources.

CMC/