Jamaica to host regional workshop on gender-based violence policing

Jamaica will host a five-day regional workshop on gender-based violence (GBV) policing later this month.

The July 18-22 event is being organized by the Jamaica Constabulary Force the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), UN Women and the European Union.

The organizers say the workshop will be attended by high-level international experts, who will exchange experiences and lessons learned with senior law enforcement officers in the Caribbean who are tasked with managing Dedicated Domestic and Sexual Violence Units (DDSVUs).

The event will bring together senior officers from the IDB’s six Caribbean member states – The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The five-day workshop aims to address the technical day-to-day GBV case management with unit leaders.

National Security Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, as well as Lorenzo Escondeur, IDB Country Representative in Jamaica, Tonni Brodber, Representative UN Women Multi-Country Office Caribbean and Fredrik Ekfeldt, Minister Councilor, Deputy Head of Delegation for the EU to Jamaica will address the opening of the workshop.

CMC