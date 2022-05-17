Jamaica to host first Caribbean world free zones conference and exhibition

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett recently visited Dubai to discuss the June 13-17 Caribbean’s first World Free Zones Organization Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE).

The Ministry of Tourism says Minister Bartlett held talks with the chairman of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, on the AICE that will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The statement said the minister and Director of Tourism, Donovan White met with the WFZO chairman and other key conference planners in Dubai “to discuss conference activities, legacy projects, resilience and sustainability as well as institutional capacity-building support for Jamaica and the Caribbean”.

The World Free Zones Conference will be attended by over 1,500 participants, including world leaders, chief executive officers, and investors worldwide, the statement added.

Jamaican businesses and entrepreneurs are invited to register now to take advantage of a major investor networking opportunity. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, who provided details about the event, encouraged persons to sign up early to secure booth space.

“Get on the website aice2022.com and get registered, so that you can get your booths at the conference. You can choose and get your products, services, and people in there for these participating investors. They are waiting to come to Montego Bay from Dubai, Argentina, United States, and Canada and all the places in-between.

“So, I encourage my Jamaican businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and craft people to register. If you are really smart, get in there and get a booth early because they are not going to last forever,” he said.

Conference delegates include operators in more than 3,000 free zones from across the world, representing over three million companies.

In 2019, Jamaica won the bid to host the 2021 staging of the AICE, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Zones: 2022 Your Partner for Resilience, Sustainability and Prosperity’.