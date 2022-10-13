Jamaica to conduct investigations into illegal sale of lands islandwide

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a comprehensive investigation will be undertaken to combat the illegal sale of lands in sections across the island. He was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Holness shared that the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been tasked with investigating these scams and apprehending all those involved, some of whom are well-known and have political ties.

He advised those who have been duped or know of any potential arrangements for the illegal transfer of government lands to contact MOCA, the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC), the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (with responsibility for housing), or the National Land Agency (NLA).

The report may be made through MOCA’s online platform at www.moca.gov.jm.

Holness also encouraged those who are illegally occupying the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Area to contact SCJ Holdings Limited, which owns the land, so that a solution can be found.

The prime minister informed the House that no completed structures were destroyed during the demolition exercise in areas adjacent to the Clifton community.

The demolition of illegal settlements began on October 6, following the government’s decision to destroy illegal settlements occupied by criminal gang members.

He shared that ten incomplete, illegally built structures were destroyed.

“We were very careful, and we made sure to stay well within what was legally required and permissible, so we didn’t destroy any completed structures. We didn’t destroy any structure that anyone was visibly occupying, we didn’t throw out anybody’s furniture,” he said.

He also said the government could not allow the establishment of the subdivision to continue on lands allocated for agricultural use.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan will create an integrated community of 5400 acres of land of which 3027 acres are dedicated to agriculture.

The remainder is designated for housing, light industrial and commercial activities, social services, open and recreational spaces, and an urban centre.