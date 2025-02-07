Jamaica ranks 9th among world’s most affordable destinations

Despite the rising costs of global travel, Jamaica remains one of the most affordable international vacation spots. New data from US-based insurance company InsureMyTrip reveals that the average cost of a trip in 2025 has increased to US$7,401, up from US$5,960 in 2024. In contrast, a vacation in Jamaica averages US$4,145, securing its position as the ninth most budget-friendly destination worldwide.

According to the latest data, Jamaica continues to be one of the more affordable options in the Caribbean, although regional competition is growing. In 2024, the Philippines (US$3,336), Mexico (US$3,441), and Colombia (US$3,497) were ranked as the top three most budget-friendly international destinations, offering lower average trip costs. Within the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic (US$3,882), The Bahamas (US$3,687), and Bermuda (US$3,821) also made the top 10, reflecting a broader trend of increasingly competitive pricing across the region.

Jamaica remains less expensive than Aruba (US$4,259) but slightly pricier than some of its direct competitors. While cost is a factor, destination appeal, accessibility, and infrastructure play critical roles in attracting visitors. Jamaica benefits from strong airline connectivity and a well-established tourism industry, but maintaining affordability will be key as travel costs rise.

Jamaica’s affordability comes as the country’s tourism sector experiences continued growth. In 2024, Jamaica welcomed 4.3 million visitors, generating US$4.3 billion in revenue. Looking toward 2025, the outlook remains positive. As part of its growth strategy, Jamaica is targeting five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings by the end of the year, with its “5x5x5” goal driving the tourism sector’s ongoing success.

The United States remains Jamaica’s largest source market, with strong visitor traffic from New York and Florida. However, to diversify its reach, Jamaica is expanding its efforts to attract new markets, including India, where a targeted marketing campaign is set to launch in 2025.

At the same time, rising operational costs could challenge the island’s affordability. Hotel and airline prices have been affected by inflationary pressures, but Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has expressed confidence that the addition of over 2,000 new hotel rooms from brands like Princess, Hard Rock Hotels, Secrets, and Viva Wyndham will help meet the growing demand and maintain Jamaica’s competitive position.