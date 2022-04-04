fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Jamaica now has a bush fire warning index and management system

Minister Matthew Samuda speaks about Jamaica's bush fire resistance
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda.

Jamaica’s climate and disaster resilience capacities have been strengthened with the development of a Bush Fire Warning Index and Management System.

The digital platform, initiated by the Meteorological Service Division in tandem with the Jamaica Fire Brigade, is expected to improve stakeholder capability to monitor developments relating to bush fires.

It will utilize rainfall, temperature, soil type, and land use data to determine the risk of fire in targeted areas.

- Advertisement -

The facility was recently launched virtually by newly appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda. 

In his remarks, Samuda noted that the digital platform was implemented under the Met Service’s Building Resilience through Climate Adaptation Technologies Project.

“This project also includes the monitoring of pilot sites in parishes prone to wildfires, use of a common alerting protocol, and a public awareness and education campaign that has been named Jamaica Against Bush Fires (JAB),” he said.

Samuda emphasized that “these interventions are pivotal to our efforts to become climate-resilient and convert scientific knowledge into practical guidance for climate-sensitive sectors, such as agriculture, water, health, and disaster mitigation.”

He added that climate change remains a “real and present danger,” requiring critical and urgent action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Michelle Edwards, in welcoming the system, noted that the threat of bush fires islandwide is real, as Jamaica like other Caribbean countries continues to experience longer dry periods each year.

“They affect communities [and] agricultural areas. The Met Service and the Jamaica Fire Brigade have taken another step and achieved another milestone, in strengthening our disaster resilience,” she noted.

Williams said the digital platform will provide the necessary information to update communities and emergency responders on the threat of fires.

CMC/

 

Previous articleGuyana’s prosperity must be shared with all says, President Ali

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Must Read

Jamaica now has a bush fire warning index and management system

Caribbean
Jamaica’s climate and disaster resilience capacities have been strengthened...

Guyana’s prosperity must be shared with all says, President Ali

Caribbean
Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali says living in Guyana...

OAS anti-corruption project to support training of magistrates in Haiti

Caribbean
The Organization of American States (OAS) says its School...

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Minister Matthew Samuda speaks about Jamaica's bush fire resistance

Jamaica now has a bush fire warning index and management system

Skip to content