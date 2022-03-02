Edwin Allen, JC, KC, Jago impress at Gibson/McCook Relays

Edwin Allen High, Jamaica College, Kingston College, and St. Jago High schools exhibited impressive performances with multiple wins at last Saturday’s 45th Gibson/McCook Relays inside Kingston National Stadium.

It was the return of the popular meet after a one-year absence due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which halted most sporting disciplines on the island.

The Jamaican Government had authorized paid entry for 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators. Still, there were complaints attributed to glitches in the technology used to screen patrons, which aided in the paltry turnout on the day.

- Advertisement -

But on the track, it was all action with two records being registered.

Edwin Allen High School girls smashed the Class One 4x100m relay, stopping the clock at 43.37 seconds to retain their crown.

Parading a team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hill, and Tia Clayton, Edwin Allen broke the previous record 44.48 seconds, as they condemned Hydel High (44.40 seconds) to second place, with St Jago High (45.50 seconds) finishing in third place.

The defending girls’ champions at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys’ and Girls’ Championships also won the Class Four sprint relay in 48.39; the 4x200m relay Open in 1:38.36 minutes, and the 4x800m Open in 8:49.41 minutes.

Kingston College won the boys’ sprint relays in classes three (44.36 seconds) and four (45.99 seconds).

St Jago boys won the Class One 4x100m in an upset after pipping Jamaica College in 40.26 seconds.

Jamaica College won the Sprint Medley in 3:30.83 minutes, Kingston College next in 3:31.52 minutes, and Calabar finished in third place in 3:38.40.

Hydel captured the Class Two girls’ sprint relay in 44.62 seconds, while St Jago won the Class three equivalent in 45.71 seconds, as Calabar captured the Class Two sprint event in 42.19 seconds.

Racers Track Club won the men’s clubs/institutions 4x100m in a world-leading 38.89 seconds.

Sprintec won the women’s equivalent in 44.99 seconds.

At the end of the meet, several coaches, including Jamaica College’s Neil Harrison, were pleased with their overall performances.