Jamaica expected to receive increased rainfall until Thursday- Met Service

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is warning Jamaicans to expect increased rainfall for five days, beginning Sunday.

According to the forecast, a trough of low pressure currently affecting the eastern Caribbean will travel into the region of Jamaica on Sunday.

Strong gusty gusts are expected, particularly in the vicinity of thundershowers.

The Met Service added that this trough is expected to remain in the vicinity until Thursday, resulting in unsettled weather conditions around the island.

“The current forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoons and evenings to affect sections of most parishes, and especially southern and northeastern parishes beginning on Sunday,” the Met Service said in a release.

They further warned fishermen and other marine interests, particularly those on the south coast, to be cautious since sea conditions will worsen in the proximity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds.