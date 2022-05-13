Interpol rejects Suriname’s request for international arrest warrant for former finance minister

The French-based International Police Organization (Interpol) has rejected a request from the Surinamese judicial authorities to place the fugitive ex-minister of finance, Gillmore Hoefdraad, on its international wanted list.

Local authorities were formally notified by Interpol headquarters in Lyon last week that the law enforcement agency will in no way cooperate in what has been termed the “political prosecution of an ex-minister”.

Justice and Police Minister Kenneth Amoksi confirmed the Interpol response and in response to Interpol’s decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Suriname in a statement said the decision has no influence whatsoever on the criminal case against the ex-minister.

Interpol recently addressed the arrest warrant against Hoefdraad during its 120th session, which took place from April 11-15. After the review of the Hoefdraad case, the French-based organization determined that Suriname has grossly violated the rules and that the rights of the ex-minister have been trampled.

On April 14, INTERPOL issued a detailed 11-page decision confirming that Suriname’s prosecution of Hoefdraad is politically motivated and in violation of the Constitution.

The ex-minister is characterized as a victim of political persecution and that his human rights have been grossly violated by the Surinamese government, says the team of lawyers assisting Hoefdraad. According to the lawyers, Interpol’s decision confirms that Suriname has no evidence of self-enrichment yet went ahead with the embezzlement charge.

The decision that has been forwarded to all INTERPOL departments, indicates that no international police cooperation should take place through the channels of Interpol.

Hoefdraad was sentenced in absentia by the Surinamese Court of Justice to 12 years in prison for violation of the Anti-Corruption Act and the Banking Act. He had been accused of having cooperated in the sale of real estate that placed the Central Bank of Suriname at a disadvantage.

The ex-minister has appealed against this conviction and his lawyer, Murwin Dubois, said the Interpol decision means that Hoefdraad, who had gone into hiding since July 2020, is now able to move freely anywhere internationally.

