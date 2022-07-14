fbpx
India looking to St. Lucia as gateway to deepening relations with CARICOM

India’s High Commissioner Shri S. Balachandran, presenting his credentials to Governor General, Errol Charles (GIS Photo)
By Santana Salmon

India says it regards St. Lucia as a gateway to the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping as the two countries acknowledged the potential to increase cooperation.

“India and St. Lucia enjoy cordial relations and interact in many multilateral forums. We view St. Lucia as a fast-growing economy, a friendly partner, and an important gateway to CARICOM,” said India’s High Commissioner to St. Lucia, Shri S. Balachandran, as he presented his credentials to Governor General Cyril Errol Charles.

“There is immense potential for increasing economic and commercial ties. We are hopeful for enabling mechanisms to help realize this potential,” he added.

The diplomat, who brought greetings on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind also thanked Castries for being a partner in the global fight against climate change as a fellow signatory to the International Solar Alliance.

Balachandran also promised India’s help in having St. Lucia deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to deliver on projects that are in line with the island’s priorities.

In response, Governor General Charles acknowledged the potential to increase cooperation between the two countries, adding “we thank you for recognizing the potential to increase economic and commercial cooperation between our countries.

“Our nation also wishes to express heartfelt thanks for the generous donations provided by the government of India in the provision of personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, and a supply of AstraZeneca vaccines during the most critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only in St. Lucia but also in India and the rest of the world.

“St. Lucia remains committed to deepening its engagement with the Republic of India and working together to address global challenges and threats which daunt the international community,” he added.

CMC/

 

