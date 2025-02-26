Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Residents flee their homes during clashes between police and gang members at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. They raised their hands to show police that they are not carrying weapons. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early. - AP photo
By CMC News

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which have resulted in rising casualties and widespread displacement. Since the end of January, over 6,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes, with more than 2,000 people displaced from Delmas, Port-au-Prince, and Pétion-Ville, and 4,100 people from Kenscoff. Tragically, entire families, including children and infants trying to escape, have been brutally killed.

Ulrika Richardson, the coordinator of humanitarian organizations in Haiti, strongly condemned the attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure, citing the assault on the State University Hospital on February 13 as a particularly egregious example. She stated that such acts not only violate human rights but also deny vulnerable populations access to critical services.

Despite the challenges, Richardson emphasized that humanitarian organizations remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting affected communities. She called for an immediate end to the violence and appealed for international assistance to fund both emergency relief efforts and long-term solutions that can help bring stability and resilience to Haiti.

Haiti has been grappling with escalating violence in recent months, driven largely by powerful gangs that have seized control of key areas, especially in and around the capital, Port-au-Prince. These gangs have been responsible for a wave of massacres, targeted killings, and widespread destruction, leaving thousands dead and many more displaced.

The violence has intensified significantly since late January, with more than 6,000 people forced to flee their homes. Areas such as Delmas, Port-au-Prince, Pétion-Ville, and Kenscoff have been particularly affected, with families fleeing for their lives amid the chaos. Tragically, entire families, including children and infants, have been brutally killed, often in the process of trying to escape the violence.

The situation has led to widespread humanitarian crises, with thousands in urgent need of food, water, medical care, and shelter. In response, organizations like the United Nations have called for greater international support to both address immediate needs and help create long-term solutions aimed at restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s institutions.

