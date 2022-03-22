“Kidnapped” US citizen found at hotel in Guyana

Advertisement

Police in Guyana say a 29-year-old United States citizen is assisting their investigations into reports that he had been kidnapped but later found at a hotel in the capital, Georgetown, on Sunday night.

In a statement, the police said relatives of Rohan Kirpaul Mangra had reported him missing five days earlier and had offered a one-million-dollar (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) reward for his return.

The relatives had also provided the police with a photograph of Mangra showing his mouth covered with duct tape which they said was sent to them via WhatsApp from an unknown person.

The police had also detained several of Mangra’s associates for questioning and acting on intelligence, went to a hotel in the capital where officers found Mangra.

Mangra, when questioned by investigators, said he was not abducted, and he went to the hotel of his own free will and is assisting the police with their investigation.

