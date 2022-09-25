Guyana seeking companies to market its oil

The Guyana government says it is searching for companies to “competitively” market the country’s share of oil entitlement in keeping with a commitment made to launch bids for the marketing of Liza crude.

ExxonMobil Guyana is the first and largest oil producer in Guyana, and is the operator of the Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks offshore. Over 25 significant discoveries have been made since May 2015, with production beginning in December 2019 from the Liza Phase 1 development.

The government said the duration of the contract will be for 12 calendar months with the commencement date scheduled for the last quarter of 2022. The closing date for receiving bids is October 11.

The Ministry of Natural Resources had earlier advertised for marketing services for the sale of crude from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSO vessels consistent with the country’s procurement guidelines.

It said the companies will be responsible for providing all functions of marketing, as well as assessing regional and global demand centers and providing support and guidance to the government in all operating and back-office responsibilities of managing these crude sales.

The government said companies that wish to submit bids must have detailed knowledge, a respected marketing presence and a history in the global crude oil market, and other requirements. “Specifically, they must possess at least ten years of experience in crude oil marketing and trading – within the last ten years as a company” and “experience in crude oil trading and marketing volumes by geography over the last five years with verifiable similar services with national oil companies and governments”

The successful companies must also have been able to engage in crude oil trading and marketing volumes of no less than 20 million barrels within the last year.

CMC/