Guyana President to name members to Commission of Inquiry to look into 2020 elections

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali says he plans to name an international team to conduct a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The commitment was first made during the president’s inauguration address in 2020 following the five-month wait on the final election results.

The president recently announced that the Commission of Inquiry into the elections will still take place.

- Advertisement -

“Your president promised an international COI, so I’d say to all those who struggled and sacrificed, all those who worked in protecting the democracy that we have, in your honor, before dawn on Tuesday, your president will name the members of that international COI.”

He said the COI will bring the matter to some finality, even as there is an election petition before the courts and former senior election officials facing charges of alleged fraud.

“And those who subverted democracy and those who cannot present their SOPs, and those who struggled against the will of the people, the COI will set the truth free from the untruth, and the COI will set those who dwell in the house of democracy against those who dwell in the fire of undemocratic rule and norms,” he noted.

The 2020 general and regional elections were marred with accusations of fraud and rigging attempts.

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has set July 19 as the date to hear an appeal filed by two senior Guyana government officials challenging the country’s Court of Appeal’s ruling regarding an opposition petition challenging the results of the controversial March 2, 2020, general election.

The elections petition had been filed by Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse, who were contending that the elections were unlawfully conducted and/or that the results (if lawfully conducted) were affected or might have been affected by unlawful acts or omissions.

They also argued that from those polls it is Granger who should be declared the duly elected president of Guyana.

CMC/