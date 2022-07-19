Guyana Health Ministry, Medical Council to file complaint against fake doctor

The Ministry of Health along with the Medical Council of Guyana have both announced plans to file a formal criminal complaint against a man who has been impersonating a doctor.

According to the Medical Council, the man, Mikhail McLennan, claimed that he was a medical student at the University of Guyana, however the University has denied this.

The Medical Council also reported that he was never registered as a medical practitioner.

For over three years, reports have emerged that McLennan visited two regional hospitals to work, but later left after questions surfaced about his qualifications and training.

In the past week, McLennan was busted after he started to volunteer with the Guyana Cancer Foundation and once again, questions surfaced about his qualifications and training.

According to a report published by Newsroom Guyana, the chief medical officer says he is very concerned about the issue and wants it properly investigated by the police.

CMC