Guyana announces salary increases for healthcare workers

The Guyana government has announced salary increases payable to specified positions within the health sector with President Dr. Irfaan Ali saying that these adjustments “are on top of the eight percent across-the-board increase already announced”.

Ali said the additional adjustments will take effect from January 1 next year.

He said in order to ensure that the public healthcare system is able to attract talented young professionals, the government will be making salary adjustments to several categories of doctors working in the system.

He said medical Interns will have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$151,374 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) to GUY$200,000, representing an additional 32.1 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a medical intern.

In addition, medical officers, whether employed at the Georgetown Public Health Corporation (GPHC) or elsewhere, will have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$219,878 to GUY$300,000, representing an additional 36.4 percent increase on their current minimum salaries.

“Medical officers who have completed one year of post-employment experience, for example, a second year GMO, will now have their current minimum salary adjusted to GUY$351,204 in line with the current practice at the GPHC.”

President Ali in his broadcast on Monday night, said medical officers who have completed two years of post-employment experience will have their current minimum salary adjusted to GUY$414,032 in line with the current practice at the GPHC.

Medical officers who have completed three years of post-employment experience will have their current minimum salary adjusted to GUY$446,160 in line with the current practice at the GPHC.

Specialist doctors such as obstetricians and gynecologists, neurosurgeons, dermatologists, orthopedic surgeons, will have their minimum salaries adjusted upwards of GUY$276,536 to GUY$450,000, representing an additional increase of 62.7 per cent on the current minimum salaries.

The head of state said nurse aides and patient care assistants will ow have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$80,892 to GUY$100,000, representing an additional 23.6 percent increase on the current minimum salary paid to each worker.

He said nursing assistants will have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$88,525 to GUY$115,000 and this represents an additional 29.9 percent increase on the current minimum salary.

Midwives will have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$96,974 to GUY$169,438, an increase of 74.7 percent while staff nurses will have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$111,628 to GUY$169,438, an increase of 51.8 percent increase.

President Ali said staff nurses and midwives will also have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$127,963 to GUY$195,000, representing an additional 52.4 percent increase on the current minimum salary.

