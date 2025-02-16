Guyana and US Discuss Migration, But No Talks on Accepting Deportees – President Ali

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Friday that Guyana is in discussions with the United States on migration issues and potential areas of collaboration, but emphasized that no talks have taken place regarding the acceptance of deportees from third countries.

Ali clarified that the ongoing talks focus on logistical matters, such as flights and the movement of people, rather than any agreements related to deportations. The clarification comes amid concerns that the US government might be considering sending deportees from various countries, including Guyana, as part of a larger crackdown on illegal immigration under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We are discussing our partnership with the US and, as their programs unfold, wherever Guyana can be of support, we have expressed our willingness. But nothing has been discussed about prisons or having deportees here,” Ali explained.

The president reiterated that the US remains a key partner for Guyana and that communication lines between the two nations remain open on various issues. Ali recently met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where they discussed similar matters.

According to a statement from US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the conversation between the two leaders focused on addressing the “crisis of illegal migration” and finding joint solutions to this regional challenge. The statement also noted that the US reaffirmed its strong support for Guyana’s territorial integrity in its ongoing border dispute with Venezuela.

At a recent press conference, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo also addressed the issue of Guyanese deportees, stating that any Guyanese citizens deported from the US would not be denied entry back into Guyana. He emphasized that the government continues to welcome its citizens and that those returning would be afforded the same rights as any other citizen.