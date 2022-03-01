Guardian Life Limited now Official Health and Wellness Partner of Legacy Athletics

Guardian Life Limited, the largest indigenous financial services and insurance group in the Caribbean has joined forces with the sports management company Legacy Athletics Limited to provide much-needed support to its team of athletes as they prepare for an exciting season of sporting competition.

During a recent signing ceremony, Guardian Life committed J$10 million to boost the performance of a select cohort of Jamaican athletes in Track and Field and Olympic level Weightlifting.

Founded in 2020 and officially launched last year, the mission of Legacy Athletics Limited is to support nation-building through youth development. They have already signed track and field athletes Michael Bentley, Michael O’Hara, Malik James-King, Anthony Carpenter, Shian Hyde, Crystal Morrison, Jura Levy, and Olympic weightlifter Soneil Ellington.

The entity born out of a desire to contribute to nation-building through the vehicle of youth development offers a holistic suite of services designed to ensure that an athlete is not just prepared physically but also emotionally and mentally to achieve their highest potential.

Plans are already underway for Legacy athletes to get featured at upcoming Guardian Life Health and Wellness events, such as its “Built for Guardian” workout series and “Living Your Best Life” series. Both series highlight the importance of holistic self-care, spanning the mental, physical, spiritual, and financial dimensions.

Oneil Clarke, Vice President, Individual Life Sales, Guardian Life Limited, has expressed his organization’s pleasure to offer sponsorship at this time. “We are happy to be able to make a significant contribution towards the preparation of these young athletes as they work towards achieving their highest potential in the sporting arena and to keep Jamaica’s flag flying high when they represent the country internationally.”

Andrea Hardware, Legacy Athletics president and Chief Executive Officer, was delighted to partner with Guardian Life Limited. “We are passionate about providing the support needed for our young athletes who are in the process of making the transition from junior success to the professional ranks. Without partners like Guardian Life, it would not be possible to provide the ongoing, enabling environment that they need in order to truly flourish. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership in the interest of our nation’s youth.”