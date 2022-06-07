Grenada welcomes resumption of Air Canada nonstop service

Grenada is welcoming the resumption of Air Canada’s direct service from Toronto.

Earlier this year, Air Canada announced the suspension of flights to several Caribbean islands including Grenada citing “current pandemic context,” a reference to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several Caribbean countries, including Grenada have re-opened their borders following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and the availability of vaccines.

Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment Minister, Clarice Modeste-Curwen, said the nonstop service, which will commence on October 30, will be twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays, connecting Toronto Pearson International Airport to Maurice Bishop International Airport.

“The return of Air Canada is welcome news at a time when accessibility and travel convenience are key to attracting international visitors. Canadian arrival numbers have remained strong, in spite of the absence of direct service. So, we know that the demand is there.

“We are committed to working alongside our airline partners to ensure continuous connectivity to our country,” Modeste-Curwen said.

Product director at Air Canada Vacations, Diana Rodriguez, said “the news on the service to Grenada is welcome, as the destination is pacing ahead of 2019 numbers, and group business is up 37 per cent.

Modeste-Curwen said Air Canada’s service resumption comes on the heels of a Canadian market visit by Grenada Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Petra Roach, who met with industry stakeholders to share developmental plans for the growth of the market and to agree on collaborative initiatives to drive business for the winter season.

“Canada is recognized as one of the most important tourism generating markets in the world, with 41 percent of Canadians choosing beach destinations. To that end, Grenada continues to be a firm favorite amongst Canadian travelers with a typical stay of up to ten days on island,’ Roach said, adding “this market has continued to grow over the years and delivers a great return on investment,” she added.

Modeste-Curwen said research from the Grenada Tourism Authority shows that Canadian visitors love the authentic experience that Grenada offers.

“This direct connection will ultimately lead to a further increase in the number of Canadians visiting our shores,” she said, adding that Grenada recently rescinded its entry protocols, “making it easier for travelers to reach the destination.”

Modeste-Curwen said both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers arriving in Grenada do not need to take any COVID-19 tests prior to arrival or upon arrival, do not need to fill out a health declaration form prior to arrival or upon arrival, and do not need to quarantine on arrival.

CMC/