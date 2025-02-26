Caribbean

Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025

Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025
By CMC News

Grenada’s Agriculture Minister, Lennox Andrews, has announced that the Government plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize the use of cannabis for both religious and recreational purposes before the end of the second half of 2025.

“We were hoping to have this done before the end of the first quarter, but right now I can safely say that it will be done before the end of the first half,” said Andrews in a recent statement.

The proposed legislation will closely resemble a bill introduced by the former New National Party (NNP) in 2021, which was not passed after the Parliament was dissolved ahead of the June 2022 general elections. The new bill aims to legalize cannabis for personal use and religious practices, marking a significant shift in the country’s stance on cannabis.

That Bill, which was laid in the Lower House for first reading by Grenada’s former Agriculture Minister, Peter David, sought to decriminalize the use of marijuana and allow for anyone over the age of 18 to have up to 28 grams in his or her possession for personal use by amending the Drug Abuse (prevention and control) Act.

The amendment as proposed back in 2021, would have allowed the use of cannabis by Rastafarians in places of worship and people who have attained the age of 18 years to produce, supply or offer to supply small amounts of cannabis.

- Advertisement -

There were six amendments and one insertion and the main objectives of the amendments were to allow anyone over 18 to be in possession of 28 grams of marijuana and to allow each homeowner over the age of 18 to grow up to five trees.

Rastafarians will be able to use the herb solely for religious purposes as a sacrament in adherence to the Rastafarian faith and at a place of worship.

During Grenada’s 2022 election campaign, the then-Opposition National Democratic Congress promised to legalize the possession and use of cannabis. However, in January 2023 Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said Grenada will focus on medicinal marijuana or commercial uses of marijuana.

“We also recognize as well that it’s a misallocation of resources to criminalize a plant that has the levels of commercial and medicinal uses that I think everyone has accepted it has,” he said in his first media interview for 2023.

He also explained that the intention is for a regulated system where law enforcement is not arresting and charging people for the personal use of cannabis.

“We don’t want to keep on wasting state resources arresting people for a spliff and that sort of thing, you know it makes no sense and the police are better off doing proper policing rather than chasing someone for a spliff and so on,” he said.

More Stories

CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...
Petra Roach

Petra Roach to step down as CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority in June

Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that she will not renew her contract for a fifth year,...
American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his...
Sandals Resorts in Antigua Agrees to Allow Employees to Keep Tips

Sandals Resorts in Antigua agrees to allow employees to keep tips

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that Sandals Resorts will now allow its employees to keep the tips they earn, following...
Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A High Court judge has ordered the Trinidad and Tobago government to pay TT$70,000 in compensation to North American...
Anguillans Head to the Polls to Elect a New Government

Anguillans head to the polls to elect a new government

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, (CMC) — Anguillans are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, February 25, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, February...
Haiti sends soldiers

Haiti sends soldiers to Martinique for specialized military training

The Haiti Ministry of Defense has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH) by providing essential training and resources to safeguard...
Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

‘Slickianna’ murder accused Rushawn Patterson shot by police in confrontation

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of murdering social media influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend in 2022, was shot by police during an alleged confrontation in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

Skip to content