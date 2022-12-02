Grenada partnering with Canada to further advance transformational agenda

The Grenada government says it is partnering with Canada to further advance its transformational agenda.

The Ministry of Mobilization Implementation and Transformation (MIT) will be the focal point to coordinate the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM) technical assistance initiative implemented by the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO).

A government statement said the program is fully funded by Canada, through its international development arm Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

“As a result, the program is completely free of any financial implications on the part of the government of Grenada,” the statement said, adding that the proposed partnership, therefore seeks to provide technical assistance to both public and private sector organizations.

It said the areas identified include strategic and policy development and implementation that includes developing enhanced governance, gender-responsive and climate change-responsive institutions, and business enabling environment, as well as operational efficiency and effectiveness allowing for building enhanced standards for goods and service delivery, evidence-based and result-based management, and human resource capacity building.

In addition, the program will allow for building enhanced communication, good practices, and lessons learned,

“The government of Grenada aims to leverage the expertise available under CCEDM to strengthen best practices within the public sector, develop and implement policy directives and improve service delivery,” the statement added.

CMC/