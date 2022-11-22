Grenada names Laurel Bain new chairperson for FROC

The Grenada government has appointed economist, Laurel Bain, a former employee of the St. Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central bank (ECCB) as the chairperson of the Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee.

Laurel Bain, who has worked for 25 years in various positions at the ECCB, takes up the position retroactively September 1, replacing Dr. Angus Friday, whose tenure ended August 31.

The 2015 Fiscal Responsibility Act created a Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC) which is responsible for monitoring compliance with the fiscal rules and targets as stipulated in the Act and reporting to the House of Representatives.

- Advertisement -

The FROC comprises five members who are appointed by the governor general upon the nomination of the Committee of Privileges of Parliament, four of whom shall be nominated in consultation with the director of audit, while the fifth person is nominated on the advice of the governor of the ECCB.

The others member are accountant Kippling Charles, attorney Kim George, and Leon Bullen who is representing the ECCB.

Former public officer, Annette Henry, was appointed a member earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

CMC/