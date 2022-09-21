Grenada appoints commission on cannabis legislation and regulation

The Grenada government has named businesswoman, Rolanda McQueen, as chairman of a 12 -member Commission on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation whose task includes holding broad-based consultations and engaging in public awareness on the policy decision to legalize cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework.

During the recent opening of the new parliament following the June 23 general election, Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade said the Dickon Mitchell government would invest in the cannabis industry.

“Cannabis will be legalized and a legal and regulatory framework for its production and sale will be created to commence and guide the development of the industry. The focus will be on the medical and industrial uses of the plant, to create employment, and generate foreign exchange,” she said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture announcing the composition of the Commission said the intention is to legalize cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, develop the cannabis industry, and maximize the potential of hemp and its by-products.

It said the Commission is mandated to hold broad-based consultations and engage in public awareness on the policy decision to legalize cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, to develop cannabis industries, and to maximize the potential of hemp and its by-product.

It will also “prepare a final report with advice on the design of a new legislative and regulatory framework to legalize cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework for its production and sale; develop the cannabis industry for medicinal benefits, and maximize the potential of hemp and its by-products for export”.

The Commission whose members have backgrounds ranging from law to medicine, religion and business, will also provide recommendations on the institutional structure for the implementation of the provisions of the legislation to legalize cannabis.

The former New National Party administration had tabled legislation aimed at decriminalizing cannabis for recreational and religious purposes, but it was never debated even though the party had controlled all 15 seats in parliament.

CMC/