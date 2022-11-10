Government seeking further US assistance after Nigerian jailed in the US on fraud charges

The St. Kitts-Nevis government says it is “actively taking steps” for the swift transmission of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the United States after a Nigerian former Instagram influencer was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment in federal prison for his role in an international fraud ring.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General said Ramon “Hushpuppi” Abbas, 40, had been the subject of investigations by US and local authorities for alleged criminal activities in the twin-island federation dating back to 2021.

“The Attorney General’s Office is actively taking steps to arrange for the swift transmission of the MLAT Request to ensure that the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCPF) investigation can be concluded and, if necessary, in the views of the RSCPF and director of public prosecutions, persons involved in this alleged “sham” citizenship by marriage scheme can be charged and brought to justice in St Kitts and Nevis,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Department of Justice in the U.S. Attorney’s Office said “US$50,000 of proceeds from the scheme – in which Hushpuppi duped the victim businessperson into paying approximately US$330,000- were used to fraudulently acquire a St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis citizenship and a passport for Abbas through a sham marriage to a St. Kitts citizen.”

The Attorney General’s Office said “in July 2021, law enforcement authorities in the United States contacted the RSCNPF to provide information about Hushpuppi’s alleged criminal activities.

It said as a result, the RSCNPF launched a formal investigation and in September 2021, prepared a draft request for assistance from the United States in the investigation of Hushpuppi pursuant to the MLAT request.

“This MLAT request sought to obtain formal evidence from the United States to assist the local RSCNPF investigation, which has implicated persons residing in the United States and persons residing in St Kitts. The then director of public prosecutions swiftly provided his input and the MLAT Request was then forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Office, which is the competent state entity responsible for sending MLAT requests to foreign states/countries,” the statement said.

Abbas was accused of bribing a St. Kitts and Nevis government official to assist him in obtaining a false marriage certificate to make him eligible for a passport.

He is alleged to have married a 32-year-old St. Kitts-born citizen of the United States in Nigeria in October 2018, thereby conferring him with the right to St. Kitts-Nevis citizenship.

A British newspaper reported that “the United States Department of Justice, in a statement, said Hushpuppi and other conspirators defrauded a Qatari businessperson by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance the construction of a school for US$1.1 million.

The Department of Justice said Hushpuppi used proceeds from the fraud to acquire citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In its statement, the Attorney General’s Office said “the draft MLAT Request dated September 15, 2021, thereafter remained unapproved by the then attorney general.

“On October 21, 2022, after an inquiry into the status of the investigation by the current Attorney-General, he was provided with a copy of the drafted MLAT Request and has been in direct communication with the RSCNPF to finalize it for forwarding to the United States.”

The Attorney General’s Office noted that while the investigation continues, the delayed MLAT request has slowed its progress, noting also that on August 5, 2021, in the National Assembly, the former government had informed that the matter of the revocation of Mr. Abbas’ citizenship has been put before the attorney general for advice and guidance.

“However, the Attorney General’s Office has been unable to locate any such file,” the statement said.

CMC/