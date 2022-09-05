fbpx
Government, Police High Command blamed for mismanaging Jamaica’s crime problem

Corporal Rohan James
By Santana Salmon

The chairman of the Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, has blamed the Andrew Holness-led administration and the Police High Command for Jamaica’s crime problem.

Speaking at the funeral of slain police constable Jermaine Brown, James said the crime problem has been mismanaged and called for the public to demand more from the leaders to stem the bloodshed.

On July 19, Constable Brown, who was assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station in the central parish of St. Catherine, was driving when his car was ambushed and shot up by three heavily armed men.

Two suspects have since been charged for his murder.

James, who leads the organization that represents the rank and file members of the force, said that they are being unfairly blamed for the upsurge in crime and violence.

He argued that for years, the Force has been “grappling with the inefficiency” and a lack of resources needed to adequately police.

James added that the calls from his colleagues for more response to protect citizens, have gone unanswered and the public had failed to hold the elected officials accountable.

According to the latest police crime statistics, 1,003 people were murdered here up to August 29, 2022.

This is 52 more homicides or a 5.5 percent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.

