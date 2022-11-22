Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Announces Elections for the USA Southern Region

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council will host elections for the USA Southern Region inclusive of: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

To become a member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (“the Council”), a person shall be elected by the diaspora in each established diaspora region, and subsequently issued a letter of confirmation by the Minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Voter Registration began on November 10, and ends on November 30, while candidate nomination will take place between November 10 and 30

The publication of the final slate of nominees will be on December 1, with elections conducted between December 2 and 19.

The elected candidates will become members of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) which serves as an advisory and consultative body geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the diaspora.

An independent Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region has been established to conduct elections and manage the logistics for the election of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council members.

Members of the Electoral Committee include Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR), Dr. Oliver Fallon-Reid, Ms. Ashley Moncrieffe, Mr. Jamaul Hall, Ms. Tara Elizabeth, Ms. Judith Drummond, Mr. Jason Walker, and Dr. Nicole Bent Jones.

For more information, including registration and nomination forms, visit www.globaljadiasporacouncil.com