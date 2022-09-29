France names new ambassador to Suriname

France has appointed Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste as the new ambassador to Suriname. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi says he hopes the accreditation of the new diplomat will lead to the official start of negotiations on the border issue between the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country and French Guiana.

President Santokhi accepted the credentials of Ambassador Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste wishing him a successful term in office, also welcoming the joint initiatives of the two countries in several areas to promote sustainable development, especially in the border region.

Officials in Suriname say one of the issues still to be resolved between the two countries is settling the border issue.

The two countries have already reached an agreement on the northern and maritime borders, but there are still differences of opinion about the border in the south.

Santokhi said Suriname and France have a fundamental and constructive partnership, with a special dimension, as both countries share a common border.

“I look forward to the official start of the negotiation process on the settlement of Part 4 of the border, as provided for in Article 5 of the Protocol on the Border, signed in March 2021,” said Santokhi.

He said with regards to the restructured River Council, he expects the discussions will be more action-oriented, resulting in concrete cooperation programs, referring also to the recent signing of the technical agreement, on September 13, 2022, for the construction of the new berth in the border town of Albina.

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi also expressed his appreciation for the French representation on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Suriname seeks to re-negotiate its existing loan with the Washington-based financial institution.

“I look forward to the French support as we will again cooperate with the IMF,” said Santokhi.

CMC/