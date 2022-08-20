Four to stand trial in Grenada’s biggest drug bust

Four men charged in connection with one of Grenada’s largest drug busts have been committed to stand trial.

The four men were detained on October 31, 2019, after a police operation at Harvey Vale on the sister isle of Carriacou, resulting in the seizure of 416 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of EC$41 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents).

Police said they had also seized an AR15 riffle during the operation.

A police statement issued late Thursday said as a result of the seizure, Serkan Yildirim, a French man, along with Damien Francis, Nicholas Noel, and Keron Noel all of Harvey Vale, Carriacou, were charged with trafficking in a controlled drug and conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug.

The statement said Nicholas and Keron Noel were also charged with handling a controlled drug and possession of an illegal firearm and an additional charge for possession of a controlled drug was also laid against Francis.

All the charges were laid indictable.

The statement said on Tuesday this week, all four men were committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offenses and that bail had been set for all accused.

According to the statement, Damien, Nicholas and Keron were granted bail in the amount of EC$250,000, while Serkan was granted bail in the amount of EC$350,000 “cash with other conditions,” which it did not specify.

CMC/