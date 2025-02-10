Five Bahamians arrested in connection with human smuggling operation in Abaco

Five Bahamians were arrested, and 11 migrants were detained in recent days in connection with a suspected human smuggling operation in Abaco, according to police reports.

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the Bahamas Immigration Department conducted a joint operation in the Mount Hope area, targeting the illegal activity.

“… Officers, acting on information, arrested five Bahamians – ages 42, 37, 29, 30, and 18 – on suspicion of human smuggling. Additionally, immigration officers detained eight undocumented males: four Chinese, three Indians, and one of unknown nationality. Investigations are ongoing.

On Friday, authorities detained three additional undocumented Chinese nationals in Mount Hope, according to police.

Illegal migration routes through the Bahamas have gained attention in recent years, though migration patterns tend to be cyclical. In 2022, officials in New Providence, the Bahamas’ most populous island, apprehended 4,949 foreign nationals, more than double the number from the previous year. However, the number decreased to 3,702 apprehensions in 2023, according to the Bahamas’ Department of Immigration’s annual report.

- Advertisement -

For Chinese migrants, the number apprehended in Miami for fiscal year 2025, which started in October, has already reached nearly three-quarters of the total from 2024.

Experts believe that new routes could become more common, with potential changes to southern border policies possibly prompting migrants to seek alternative paths into the United States. While the Trump administration has claimed it will close down routes like the Darien Gap, it lacks the authority to do so.

The Bahamas remains an appealing route for migrants, as many countries do not require a visa to enter.