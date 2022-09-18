fbpx
Fiona strengthens to a hurricane

Tropical Storm Fiona puts several Leeward Islands on alert
Photo credit: NOAA
By Micaiah Morgan

Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains.

Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.

“It’s time to take action and be concerned,” said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.

Fiona was centered 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

