Family begs for release of Haitian journalist still being held captive

By Santana Salmon

The family of a Haitian journalist kidnapped since July 17 are appealing to his abductors to release saying that they cannot afford any ransom.

Two days before his abduction, the journalist Edner Fils Décime, posted on his Facebook page “Haiti, I still believe in it”

His family said he still remains in the hands of his captors and is “imploring them to release him,” claiming they do not “have the means to pay the demanded ransom”.

Meanwhile, Michel Joseph, the driver of the National Ambulance Center (CAN), who was kidnapped on July 20 has been released without any ransom being paid.

But the Administration of the National Ambulance Center (CAN) said armed individuals had seized the ambulance as it was heading for the town of Thiotte, on an assignment.

“The National Ambulance Center urges the population to be vigilant and pay attention to the license plates of CAN ambulances circulating in the streets. The CAN declines all responsibility relating to the use of the stolen ambulance.

“Steps are continuing with the police and other authorities concerned with a view to recovering the ambulance in question as quickly as possible,” it added.

A recent upsurge in fighting between rival gangs in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of the capital has led to the deaths of 99 people with 135 injured according to data reported by the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA) in Haiti.

The UN said some gangs are resorting to extreme tactics to control locals such as denying them access to drinking water and food. This has simply made malnutrition worse.

 

CMC/

 

