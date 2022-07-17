EU delegation to visit Jamaica

A two-member delegation from the European Union arrives in Jamaica on Monday for a three-day visit aimed at bolstering the political dimension of the partnership with the island.

“The strength of the EU-Jamaica partnership rests on shared values and a commitment to democratic principles, international law, and effective multilateralism. The EU wants to engage more with Jamaica and with the Caribbean to promote peace and security, partner on the digital and green transitions, and ensure economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Javier Niño Pérez, Deputy Managing Director of the Americas at the European Union External Action Service.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Jamaica and meeting with the Government’s representatives to take stock of our bilateral relations and to identify key areas of common interest where we can further strengthen our ties,” said Pérez.

The other member of the delegation is Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director General of International Partnerships at the European Commission.

During the visit, the two EU officials will participate in the opening of the EU Delegation’s new office/Europe Day celebration and the launch of the Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean (H2O) Project.

The EU and Jamaica established diplomatic relations in 1975 and currently, the EU is the largest provider of grant funding to Jamaica, with a major roster of programs aimed at improving citizen security, eliminating gender-based violence, and promoting environmental protection, among other objectives.

CMC/