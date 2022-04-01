ECSE signs agreement with Canada-based Blockstation

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) has signed an agreement with the Canada-based Blockstation to launch a regulated digital asset platform

The ECSE, which represents eight Caribbean countries within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), will leverage the Blockstation Ecosystem to attract a new class of issuers who are technology savvy and eager to tokenize their securities and raise capital on the open market.

In 2019, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) signed a similar agreement with Blockstation, a leading Canadian FinTech company, becoming one of the first stock exchanges in the world to sign an agreement to enable live trading of digital assets and security tokens in a regulated and secured environment.

- Advertisement -

A statement announcing the new agreement with the ECSE noted that a tokenized IPO can reduce time and cost when compared to traditional workflows, driving efficiencies for all parties, and positioning the ECSE as an innovation leader among regulated stock exchanges.

“By embracing tokenization of securities on the Blockchain, we send a strong signal to issuers and investors everywhere that we are ready for the next evolution in capital markets,” said Trevor Blake, ECSE’s managing director.

“Our partnership with Blockstation will ensure our ability to provide a safe, secure, and highly efficient on-ramp for issuers to conduct Tokenized IPOs, raise capital, and attract the investors they need to grow and thrive.”

The agreement follows a successful pilot of the Blockstation platform which involved the ECSE, the Eastern Caribbean Central Securities Depository Ltd, First Citizens Investment Services Ltd, the Bank of St. Lucia Ltd, and the Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd in 2021.

The pilot confirmed the suitability of Blockstation to provide end-to-end functionality for all stakeholders to list, trade, clear, and settle tokenized securities as well as manage the compliant onboarding of issuers and investors in a regulated environment.

“We’re excited to partner with the ECSE in creating a new securities marketplace built around Blockchain, tokenization, and smart contract technology,” said Marko M. Hafez, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Blockstation.

“The tokenized securities market is rapidly increasing in value around the globe and a holistic, blockchain-driven solution is exactly what regulated exchanges need to modernize, attract issuers, support Tokenized IPOs, and remain competitive in today’s digital marketplace,” he added.

Blockstation provides one of the first end-to-end digital asset trading platforms for the stock exchange network, offering compliant listing, trading, clearing, and settlement of digital assets and security tokens to the entire ecosystem of broker-dealers, investors, depositories, and regulators.

CMC/