Eastern Caribbean Central Bank DCash Service Resumes

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) says full functionality of the DCash digital payments platform has been restored. DCash is the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar.

DCash involves the secure minting of a digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar (DCash) as legal tender. The ECCB is the monetary authority of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), and will remain the sole authority to mint, issue, and redeem DCash.

As part of the restoration, the platform now benefits from several upgrades including an enhanced certificate management process and an updated version of the software which provides the foundation for the DCash system.

In a press release the ECCB said “extensive testing and assurance exercises were conducted prior to restoration of the platform to ensure full functionality of the service in accordance with quality assurance specifications.”

The ECCB says it is continuously monitoring the system’s performance to optimize the user experience and increase user engagement. Revolutionizing the way money is transferred throughout the ECCU, DCash makes it easier for ECCU citizens to move money within and across borders, ‘Connecting the Region, Transforming Lives.’

Once DCash users load their digital wallets, payments and money transfers to friends, family, and merchants in the DCash network may be made faster, safer, and cheaper. DCash is sent and received within mere seconds, from the convenience of anywhere and with no transaction fees.

Seven of the eight ECCB member countries are currently enrolled in the DCash pilot; Anguilla will join soon. The introduction of an e-commerce function, which will enable businesses to accept DCash via their websites, and the rollout of government to consumer payments are also in the pipeline.

The free DCash app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

DCash users enjoy the following benefits: