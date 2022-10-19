Dominica’s Tourism Minister calls for a united front in dealing with challenges facing the Caribbean

Dominica’s Tourism Minister Denise Charles has called on members of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) movement in the Caribbean to be part of the efforts to further develop the regional integration movement in the face of mounting global challenges.

“Your theme for this conference raises the issue of regional unity. It calls on you to celebrate our cultural diversity, but also presents an ideal opportunity to make recommendations for furthering cooperation amongst our member states,” Charles told the opening ceremony of the 62nd national convention of the JCI on Monday night.

The JCI West Indies annual convention is being held under the theme “Celebrating Regional Diversity’ and is attended by more than 100 delegates from across the region.

Denise Charles told the ceremony that there is no better time than now to consider “how we can combine our resources as a region for the greater good of our people.

“In tourism, agriculture, trade, business, and travel…we see the opening of new opportunities to tackle our common challenges and create a brighter future for our citizens”.

She said it is also important for the region to ensure that the issue of climate change remains on the forefront of the global agenda.

The tourism minister said she hoped the conference would also examine the many challenges faced by the region as it emerges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

She congratulated the national JCI for hosting the conference since it was last held there 23 years ago, saying “it is significant that they have been able to build JCI into a household name once again and are making a mark on the Dominican landscape.

“Certainly, you are building on the proud legacy of the Jayvees that came before,” she added.

JCI West Indies which was established in 1960 forms part of a voluntary, worldwide personal development organization for young professionals and entrepreneurs with the mission of providing development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

