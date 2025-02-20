Caribbean

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months
Haitians wait to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, November 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
By CMC News

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Army reported that it has transferred 90,018 undocumented Haitian nationals to the General Directorate of Migration over the past six months as part of ongoing border security operations across multiple provinces. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the army detailed that from August 17, 2024, to February 17, 2025, authorities also referred 275 individuals, including civilians and military personnel, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for their involvement in human trafficking.

During this period, 1,210 vehicles used to transport undocumented migrants were seized. Army Commander Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez reaffirmed the institution’s strong commitment to combating human trafficking and stressed that those found responsible would face legal consequences. These operations underscore the Dominican Republic’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and enforce immigration laws.

The Dominican Republic deported over 276,000 Haitians in 2024, according to a statement from the country’s Immigration Directorate. This included more than 94,000 deportations in the final three months of the year, as part of a new operation aimed at removing up to 10,000 undocumented Haitian nationals per week. The operation was launched under the directive of the Dominican Republic’s National Security and Defense Council, led by President Luis Abinader.

The deportations were spread throughout the year, with 48,344 Haitians removed between January and March, 62,446 between April and June, and 71,414 from July to September, as reported by the Immigration Directorate. These efforts reflect the country’s continued push to address illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

The mass deportations of Haitians from the Dominican Republic come amid a deepening political and social crisis in Haiti. Gangs are estimated to control over 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, contributing to widespread instability and insecurity in the country. The deteriorating situation has led many Haitians to flee in search of safety and better opportunities, with many crossing into the Dominican Republic. However, the Dominican government’s ongoing deportation efforts are part of its strategy to address illegal immigration, despite the escalating conditions in Haiti. The situation has sparked debate over the humanitarian implications of the deportations as both countries face significant challenges.

More Stories

Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Curlew Midstream, a United States-based company, has secured a refined fuels venture with Guyana aimed at boosting the country’s energy security and affordability. The...
Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben Meade, made a bold statement during the 48th CARICOM summit, asserting that the regional integration movement, now 51...
Melissa-Silvera Jolyan Silvera

Former Jamaican MP Jolyan Silvera to stand trial for wife’s murder in 2026

Former People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, has been remanded for trial in connection with the murder...
haiti schools Caribbean education

Caribbean eduction facing a crisis, World Bank says

The Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with new data from the World Bank highlighting critical gaps in learning outcomes. In the 2024 Caribbean...
Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

Caribbean expected to add over 1 million jobs by 2032

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to...
48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to tackle current geopolitical challenges

The 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference begins today, Wednesday, February 19, in Bridgetown, Barbados, hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As...
Haitian Police Identify Former Senator among Suspects in Deadly Gang Attacks

Haitian police identify former senator among suspects in deadly gang attacks

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti  — Authorities in Haiti have issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of supporting gangs that have been terrorizing...
deportation Jamaica deported

Fifty-five Jamaicans to be deported from US on February 27

Fifty-five Jamaicans are set to be deported from the United States on February 27, but contrary to circulating social media reports, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Premier David Burt secures third term in Bermuda general elections

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, has won its third consecutive term in government following Tuesday's general elections in Bermuda,...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of...

Skip to content