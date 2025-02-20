Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Army reported that it has transferred 90,018 undocumented Haitian nationals to the General Directorate of Migration over the past six months as part of ongoing border security operations across multiple provinces. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the army detailed that from August 17, 2024, to February 17, 2025, authorities also referred 275 individuals, including civilians and military personnel, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for their involvement in human trafficking.

During this period, 1,210 vehicles used to transport undocumented migrants were seized. Army Commander Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez reaffirmed the institution’s strong commitment to combating human trafficking and stressed that those found responsible would face legal consequences. These operations underscore the Dominican Republic’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and enforce immigration laws.

The Dominican Republic deported over 276,000 Haitians in 2024, according to a statement from the country’s Immigration Directorate. This included more than 94,000 deportations in the final three months of the year, as part of a new operation aimed at removing up to 10,000 undocumented Haitian nationals per week. The operation was launched under the directive of the Dominican Republic’s National Security and Defense Council, led by President Luis Abinader.

The deportations were spread throughout the year, with 48,344 Haitians removed between January and March, 62,446 between April and June, and 71,414 from July to September, as reported by the Immigration Directorate. These efforts reflect the country’s continued push to address illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

The mass deportations of Haitians from the Dominican Republic come amid a deepening political and social crisis in Haiti. Gangs are estimated to control over 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, contributing to widespread instability and insecurity in the country. The deteriorating situation has led many Haitians to flee in search of safety and better opportunities, with many crossing into the Dominican Republic. However, the Dominican government’s ongoing deportation efforts are part of its strategy to address illegal immigration, despite the escalating conditions in Haiti. The situation has sparked debate over the humanitarian implications of the deportations as both countries face significant challenges.