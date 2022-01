The Office of the Prime Minister in Dominica says Health Minister Dr. Irvine McIntyre is not a patient at any hospital or medical facility.

Social media reports claimed Dr. McIntyre suffered a stroke and is hospitalized in Barbados.

Describing the report as “untrue”, the Dominican government said the health minister is out of state on private business.

McIntyre was elected to office in the December 2019 general election.

