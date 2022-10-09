Dominica to tighten gun legislation

The Dominica government says it is moving towards tightening legislation regarding the use of guns and other illegal weapons including a mandatory lengthy jail sentence for convicted persons.

National Security and Home Affairs Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said the Firearm and Bail Acts will be reviewed to impose stiffer penalties on persons convicted on charges of trafficking in illegal firearms.

“We have strong gun laws in our country. However, laws are very organic and are meant to be changed with time. In that regard, in very quick order, further changes will be made to our firearms act.”

He said anyone found importing or trafficking illegal firearms “will go to jail for a long time upon conviction.

“It means therefore that there will be a mandatory custodian jail sentence for anyone found importing or trafficking illegal firearms. That person will be out of circulation for a long time.”

Blackmoore recently said a Bail Act was enacted into law “and to bring further clarity to this piece of legislation, further strengthening to the said act will be made to ensure that bail applications can only be made before the High Court for illegal firearm matters.”

Blackmoore said he wanted to praise the various law enforcement agencies, including customs and police, noting that as the island moves toward the upcoming festive season including the independence celebrations, “people will be more inclined to take their chances.

“Therefore, there will be a greater need for greater vigilance and diligence by our police officers, customs officers, and Dominicans on a whole.”

The national security minister said the government condemns the trafficking in illegal firearms, noting “we do not manufacture firearms, so these illegal guns come from the other side.

“Dominica is not a gun town and therefore we as a people have to ensure that this beautiful country does not descend to that level. Let me remind you that your government takes this matter very seriously and will not relent in its effort to build an effective infrastructure to intercept, recover illegal firearms and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said, making reference to the recent interception of 20 illegal firearms and 409 rounds of ammunition at a port on the outskirts of the capital.

CMC/