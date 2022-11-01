Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay Lenworth Rawle dies in the US

Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay, St. Thomas, Councilor Lenworth Rawle died in the US yesterday. Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, confirmed that the councilor died in a hospital in New York, after feeling ill.

In a statement this morning, Mckenzie said: “The departure of Councilor Rawle is as shocking as it is sad. I know that this news is still being absorbed in the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, in his beloved Trinityville division in Western St. Thomas, and in the wider parish, where he was also very active as an entrepreneur.”

Mckenzie said the councilor was respected by his colleagues in the municipal corporation, having served as deputy mayor from 2007 to 2012, mayor from 2016 to 2018, and subsequently as deputy mayor until his death.

Mckenzie paid tribute to Lenworth Rawle, who served his fourth term in the Trinityville division, describing him as a devoted servant of local government.

He also extended condolences to the grieving family.