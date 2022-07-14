DeNovo Energy announces gas find in offshore Trinidad field

DeNovo Energy Limited (DeNovo), which is part of the Switzerland-based Proman family of companies, has announced the delivery of the first gas from its Zandolie field off the coast of Trinidad.

In a statement, it said the unmanned minimum facility is DeNovo’s second offshore field development to be completed in Block 1 (a) on the West Coast of Trinidad.

“DeNovo has once again proven its commitment to increasing Trinidad’s national gas supply by safely and quickly developing stranded and marginal gas reserves. With an investment of US$52 million, Zandolie was completed within 31 months amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“To date, with approximately 371 persons employed at peak of construction, there has been Zero loss Time Incidents (LTIs) from 476,613-man hours. Of the total man hours spent delivering the project, 66 percent were local content man hours.

“Overall, the Zandolie project was delivered with 56.4 percent local content spend. Zandolie is a single well, conductor-supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMSCFD,” the company said in the statement.

It said the field development builds off the existing Iguana Infrastructure enabling a more compact topside structure that is lighter and more efficient. The space-saving achieved also minimizes the use of steel in the design allowing for a modular design and greater use of local fabrication services.

“The ground-breaking integration of renewable resources makes Zandolie the first design of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago. Powered by wind and solar, the 100 percent renewably powered platform was also fully fabricated in the country, affirming DeNovo’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and maximizing local talent and resources.”

It said the facility has also been designed to prevent methane slip in the transportation of gas during the extraction process and in its movement to DeNovo’s onshore gas processing facility within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate in central Trinidad.

Energy and Energy Industries Minister, Stuart Young, in commending DeNovo said “I am very pleased to witness this successful milestone achieved by DeNovo.

“The story of local fabrication and skills as well as personnel used for Zandolie proves that it can be done. I encourage DeNovo to continue pursuing opportunities for increased gas production in Trinidad and Tobago and look forward to more success from you.”

DeNovo’s managing director, Bryan Ramsumair said “this critical milestone in DeNovo’s second field development highlights the drive by the team to constantly improve and learn.

“We pushed ourselves to deliver a greener and more local platform. The result is that the Zandolie platform is a local fabrication which is 100 per cent powered by renewable energy – and which will minimize the carbon footprint of our operations.

“It is our intention to keep acquiring access to new acreage to allow us to do more projects like this on a regular basis. With Zandolie, DeNovo is demonstrating that our future energy industry can be done locally and with a lower carbon footprint – both aligned to the country’s development objectives.”

Managing Director Proman Trinidad and Tobago and chairman of DeNovo, Claus Cronberger, said: the first commercial gas supply from Zandolie is a significant accomplishment.

