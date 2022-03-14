Cuban man jailed for over 38 years for drug trafficking, other crimes

Advertisement

A Cuban man living in Fort Hancock, Texas has been sentenced to 460 months in prison for drugs, firearms, and immigration crimes according to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s agency (ICE).

ICE said special agents with the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case against Gilberto Morales, 57, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division, FBI, US Border Patrol, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to his prison sentence, ICE said Morales was ordered to forfeit his 160-acre ranch, nearly US$157,000 in cash found stashed in his house on his ranch, two trucks, a horse trailer and numerous firearms and ammunition.

He was also assessed a US$520,000 money judgment.

On July 23, 2021, ICE said a US federal jury found Morales guilty of conspiring to possess 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana; possessing 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; being a felon in possession of a firearm; conspiring to transport non-citizens; conspiring to harbor non-citizens; and harboring non-citizens.

“This case includes various factors that pose a threat to public safety and border security – drug and weapons possession to transporting and harboring non-citizens,” said Frank Burrola, special agent in charge for HSI El Paso, Texas.

“HSI special agents utilize their ample authority to investigate a multitude of serious crimes that result from crimes such as these, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prevent these crimes by removing dangerous individuals from our community,” he added.

According to evidence presented at trial, Morales used his Fort Hancock ranch to further his drug trafficking and human smuggling activities.

He coordinated with a Mexican drug cartel operating out of Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico. Porvenir is across the Rio Grande from the defendant’s ranch.

During sentencing, the judge found that between June 2019 and August 2020, Morales smuggled at least 22,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States, trafficking between a ton and half a ton of marijuana a week.

On August 14, 2020, ICE said HSI special agents executed a search warrant at Morales’ ranch.

ICE said four undocumented non-citizens were located at the ranch.

Testimony at trial indicated Morales had smuggled undocumented non-citizens from as early as November 2019.

Later that same day, ICE said HSI special agents executed a second search warrant at the stash house belonging to co-defendant Sergio Ivan Gonzalez, where Morales delivered bulk marijuana.

ICE said agents found over 480 kilograms of marijuana in dozens of large bundles.

According to trial testimony, this was typical for the amount of marijuana Morales regularly smuggled through his property.

During execution of the search warrant on Morales’ property, ICE said HSI special agents found 11 firearms, and, at trial, a jury found Morales guilty of being a felon in possession of about 1,833 rounds of assorted ammunition in addition to the 11 firearms.

ICE said Morales’ prior conviction consisted of a charge of conspiracy with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine in the Southern District of New York in 2009. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

ICE said on July 2, 2021, Morales’ co-defendant, Sergio Ivan Gonzalez, also known as Sergio Ivan Gonzalez-Rangel, 36, from Clint, Texas, pleaded guilty, to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

It said Gonzalez’s sentencing is set for March 28.

ICE said Morales has remained in federal custody since being taken into custody after his guilty verdict on August 14, 2020.

