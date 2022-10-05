fbpx
Cuban doctors to offer services in Mexico

Cuban doctors to offer services in Mexico
By CMC News

Eighty-four Cuban doctors will depart for Mexico to provide their services in accordance with a health agreement between the two countries.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a press conference.

The addition of doctors will bring the total number of Cubans employed in Mexico to 436, helping to offset the country’s lack of health professionals.

Cuban doctors have now spread over 79 municipalities in the states of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, and Zacatecas.

The bilateral agreement includes hiring some 600 Cuban specialists to bring medical care to remote and vulnerable areas of Mexico, including communities with indigenous populations.

According to official information, the support of professionals from Cuba includes specialties such as pediatrics, internal medicine, general surgery, intensive care and emergency medicine, gynecology, obstetrics, imaging, anesthesiology, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and traumatology.

CMC/

