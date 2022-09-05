Cuban and Hungary to expand bilateral cooperation

HAVANA, Cuba–The governments of Cuba and Hungary recently held talks on the state of bilateral relations with the view to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry says the talks took place in the context of political consultations between the two foreign ministries in Budapest.

The meeting included the director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Gisela Garcia, and Lorand Endreffy, general director for Latin America and the Caribbean at Hungary’s Foreign Ministry.

The dialog targeted issues of bilateral interest, including cooperation in agriculture, water resources, biotechnology, sports, culture, education, and tourism; the two sides also identified other areas of mutual interest.

The Cuban diplomat thanked Hungary for its support of the Cuba-sponsored resolution presented annually at the UN General Assembly demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.

She also extended her gratefulness for Hungary’s support of the Cuban people’s struggle against the pandemic.

CMC/