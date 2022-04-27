Cuba offers help to Jamaican Medical Students Displaced by War in Ukraine

Cuba’s ambassador to Jamaica, Fermin Quinones says medical students from Jamaica who were displaced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 might continue their studies in Cuba. He made the disclosure during an interview.

Twenty-four Jamaican students were displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine and have since returned home, with uncertainty regarding the future of their studies. However, the students will not benefit from the bilateral scholarship agreement between Jamaica and Cuba.

The program which allows Jamaicans interested in studying medical sciences or nursing to receive scholarship funding, was put on hold in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Quinones advised unofficially that the program is expected to be reinstated later this year but did not provide a specific time. He encouraged students who can afford to pay their way, to apply to study in Cuba, adding that it would be more cost-effective to study medicine in Cuba than at Jamaica’s leading tertiary institution, the University of the West Indies.

Interested students may inquire at the Cuban Embassy if Jamaican universities are collaborating with Cuba on study programs, the Ambassador recommended. He added that the availability of flights connecting Jamaica with Santiago de Cuba, and studying there, provide excellent opportunities for students to integrate with Latin American culture and learn Spanish.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith also advised that the Government of Jamaica has engaged the University of the West Indies to discuss possibilities of accommodation for the displaced students.

UWI Campus Registrar Dr. Donovan Stanberry said discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the students will be required to pay tuition fees to continue their studies. Additionally, issues relating to course enrollment will have to be sorted out on a case-by-case basis before students are granted admission.