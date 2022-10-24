fbpx
US Coast Guard repatriates 270 Cuban migrants to Cuba

By CMC News

The United States Coast Guard says crews from its cutters Issac Mayo and Paul Clark last week, repatriated 270 Cuban migrants to Cuba following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

The Coast Guard said last Tuesday, a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watch standers of a rustic vessel, about 20 miles south of Boca Chica, Florida.

It also said a Coast Guard Air Station Miami airplane crew notified Sector Key West watch standers of a sailing vessel, on the same day, approximately 15 miles south of Cudjoe Key, Florida.

“The policy commonly known as Wet Foot, Dry Foot, was repealed in 2017,” said Lieutenant Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Secretary Mayorkas stated in a press conference last year that folks illegally migrating to the US by sea will not be allowed to stay.

“Choose a safe and legal means of coming to the US,” he urged.

Since October 1, 2022, the US Coast Guard said crews interdicted 921 Cubans compared to 5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016; 1,468 in Fiscal Year 2017; 259 in Fiscal Year 2018; 313 in Fiscal Year 2019; 49 in Fiscal Year 2020; 838 in Fiscal Year 2021; and 6,182 in Fiscal Year 2022.

