Cuba and Laos reaffirm decades-old relationship

President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the friendship and cooperation ties that unite the people, parties, and governments of Cuba and Laos.

The Cuban leader and secretary general of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos (PPRL), Thongloun Sisoulith spoke of the significance of the friendship.

During the recent dialogue, Diaz-Canel expressed to Thongloun Sisoulith the satisfaction for talking with him and the Lao leaders who accompanied him in the exchange, after the meeting they both held in November 2018, when the Asian leader was prime minister.

He also shared a summary of the international situation and in the Latin American and Caribbean region, with emphasis on the failure of the Summit of the Americas.

The head of the Cuban government gave an overview of the national situation and the work that for two years focused the country on confronting the pandemic. For his part, the Secretary General of the PPRL shared considerations on the main topics of the international and regional agenda and offered extensive information on the current situation in his country, especially the socioeconomic development strategy that he is implementing, among other topics.

He also ratified the invariable policy of the Laos Party and State of supporting the struggle of the Cuban people for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, as well as the interest in continuing to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Diaz-Canel and Sisoulith shared mutual invitations to visit each country, as a sign of the consistent and historic ties of friendship and collaboration between both nations, which formalized their diplomatic relations in 1974.

CMC/