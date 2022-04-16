Commonwealth education ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 recovery

The fifty-four education ministers from the Commonwealth, including those from the Caribbean, are among the top policymakers set to meet in Kenya later this month to discuss pressing education challenges at a time the world is recovering from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by the Kenyan Government in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Kenya’s Ministry of Education, the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) scheduled for April 27-28 will take place under the theme, ‘Rethinking Education for Innovation, Growth and Sustainability post-COVID-19’.

Its main objective is to discuss key education priorities within the 54-member Commonwealth geared towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The conference will bring together ministers, senior government officials, educators, development partners, civil society, and policymakers to share knowledge and good practices in education as the world recovers from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will also identify areas of action and explore innovative approaches that can be adapted by member countries to develop sustainable and resilient education systems.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland said the pandemic has already taken so much, we must act now to prevent it from taking away the human right to education.

“Over the last two years, we have seen COVID-19 rob people around the world of their loved ones, livelihoods and so many of the usual certainties and comforts of everyday life. Its impact on young people has been especially distressing with millions of students seeing their education disrupted – schools and universities were closed, and students were forced to learn from home as a result of lockdown measures, which have also further exacerbated existing inequalities, especially among girls and marginalized communities,” she said.

Incoming Chair of the Education Ministerial Action Group (EMAG) and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Professor George Magoha, said “With the future of our children and young people on the line, we need to work together to build back better and refocus on investing in inclusive and equitable quality education,”

With only eight years left to meet the SDG 4 of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all, a key objective of the conference will be to review and assess the progress towards achieving this goal, at regional and national levels.

The conference will also assess the existing commitments and outcomes from the 2018 CCEM in Fiji, and the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, to leave no one behind, with an emphasis on equitable and inclusive education and supporting marginalized groups. Some of these groups include young girls, and those from disadvantaged communities who are targeted through appropriate policies, advocacy, and strategic partnerships.

CMC/