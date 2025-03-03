Colombian Woman who bit Bahamian immigration officer ordered to pay compensation

NASSAU, Bahamas, – A Colombian woman was ordered to compensate a Bahamian immigration officer and a security officer after she bit them while they tried to detain her at a resort last week.

On Friday, 30-year-old Daniela Torres was arraigned on two counts of causing harm. The incident occurred on February 22, when Torres allegedly refused to show her passport to immigration officer Ashti Greenslade at the resort. During her resistance to arrest, Torres bit Greenslade on the ankle. When security officer Paula Adderley-Williams intervened, Torres bit her on the left breast.

With the assistance of a Spanish translator, Torres pleaded guilty to the charges. She was ordered to pay US$1,000 in compensation to Greenslade, or face six months in prison. Torres was also instructed to pay US$500 to Williams, or face three months behind bars.

After making the required payments in court, Torres was granted an absolute discharge and handed over to an immigration official.