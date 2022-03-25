CARICOM pursuing Latin American development partnerships

Advertisement

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Armstrong Alexis, says the regional body will continue to promote and seek support for its development priorities through partnerships with Latin American and other development partners.

He was making a presentation earlier this week to a new cycle of the Latin American and Caribbean Program (LACRP), a sub-grouping of the global Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The LACRP has as its areas of focus, productivity, social inclusion, governance, and sustainable development.

- Advertisement -

In the area of sustainable development, the deputy secretary-general told the meeting that in this last decade of the 2030 Development Agenda, CARICOM will prioritize interventions in Disaster Risk Reduction, compensation for loss and damage, adaptation, food security, management conservation of the fisheries resources of the region, and enabling mechanisms to access climate financing.

“The Caribbean Community Secretariat (CCS), backed by its 15 Member States, will use every opportunity during formal negotiations and meetings of high political relevance to champion our call for climate justice.”

On increased productivity, the deputy secretary-general identified CARICOM’s Inter-Ministerial Working Group on Agriculture which is targeting the reduction of the region’s food import bill by 25 percent by the year 2025, an initiative that will help to rebalance trade and save the region more than US$2 billion annually.

He also highlighted the recent CARICOM Heads’ decision to assign lead responsibility for Industrial Policy to the President of Suriname, as the Region pursues regional and national industrial policies guided by principles of green growth and low-carbon development strategies.

Alexis indicated that the 2022-2025 period will focus on enhancing governance mechanisms that will set the basis for the Community to maximize economies of scale and promote the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) as the main avenue for achieving the regional development agenda. He also noted that CARICOM remains committed to helping its member state Haiti with its ongoing challenges and that CARICOM Heads of Government, at last month’s Inter-Sessional Meeting in Belize, agreed to deploy a team to determine how best to support democratic governance, peace, security, and social development in the country.

Alexis said CARICOM will strengthen social inclusion by focusing on human resource development, youth development and gender equity, health sector development, culture and community development, and crime and security.

CMC/