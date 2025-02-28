Caribbean

Caribbean leaders condemn Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in ‘Guayana Esequiba State’

By CMC News

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have expressed serious concern over recent statements from Venezuela regarding planned elections in the Essequibo region of Guyana. During their summit, which concluded last Friday, CARICOM leaders discussed the ongoing border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, as well as other regional issues. While a formal communique has not yet been released, sources told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that the leaders were briefed on the decades-old territorial conflict.

The leaders particularly noted with “grave concern” remarks made by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Elvis Amoroso, chairman of the National Electoral Council, who announced plans to conduct elections in the Essequibo region on April 27. Venezuela intends to hold elections for a “Governor” and “Legislary Council” in what it calls the “Guayana Esequiba State,” an area it controversially “annexed” last year.

In 2023, Venezuela claimed that more than half of eligible voters participated in a referendum that showed overwhelming support for the annexation of Essequibo. According to Amoroso, more than 10.4 million out of 20.7 million eligible voters cast ballots in the referendum. This move follows a warning from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which cautioned Venezuela against annexing the oil-rich Essequibo region, which constitutes about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory and is home to approximately 125,000 of its citizens.

The Guyana-Venezuela border dispute is a long-standing territorial conflict over the Essequibo region, an oil-rich area that comprises about two-thirds of Guyana’s total territory. The dispute dates back to the 19th century and remains unresolved, despite several international attempts at mediation.

The Essequibo region is strategically important due to its abundant natural resources, particularly oil and gas. In recent years, significant oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana have intensified the stakes in the dispute, with both Guyana and Venezuela having interests in the region’s resources.

